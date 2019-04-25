Euro Tour chief Keith Pelley: Stephen Gallacher is a class act

Lothians star Stephen Gallacher has been hailed by European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley for his recent return to winning ways at the age of 44.

Pelley said he’d been hugely impressed by the way Gallacher fought his way back from a wrist injury to chalk up a fourth win on the circuit in the Hero Indian Open.

As a father himself, Pelley also shared Gallacher’s joy at claiming his latest victory with his 18-year-old son Jack caddying for him in New Delhi.

“Form is temporary, but class is permanent - and Stephen is a class act,” said the Canadian. “He is one of the most likeable guys on Tour, and to have the resilience to come back from a wrist injury and play at the highest level must have taken a tremendous amount of internal courage.

“That came through in the final round in India. He hit five off the tee at one hole and, at that particular time, the golf tournament is over. Yet he finishes with two birdies. That was a testament to his fortitude.

“And what an unbelievable experience to give your 18-year-old boy. When I sent him a text afterwards congratulating him, he said it was a very special day, a day that every father who plays golf wishes he could have. I have a 16-year-old and I apologise to him, saying I’d love if he could caddie for me - but I’m just not that good!”