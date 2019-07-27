Father and son Mike and Stuart Kyle win East Fife Sea Angling Club Anyfish event

A Lothians father and son hooked into the main prizes at the East Fife Sea Angling Club Anyfish Anywhere event.

Mike Kyle from Easthouses, a Scottish internationalist and a member of the national team at the recent Home Internationals in Ireland, won the prestigious event with eight fish on Sunday.

His bag totalled 13lb 11oz and his ten-year-old son Stuart, a pupil at Lawfield Primary School, Mayfield, who has just started competitive fishing this year, won the junior award with 1lb 12oz. It is the second win for the youngster this season as he triumphed in the junior section of the recent Scottish Open Shore event at Dundee, landing 17 fish, the same number as his father.

Mike, an electrician, and the winner of many competitions during a 20-year career in sea fishing, with Stuart, fished side-by-side in the East Fife event.

And 34-year-old Mike admitted: “Stuart was out of his comfort zone as we were fishing off rocks but he did really well.

“We both fished peeler crab on a mark between Anstruther and Crail and we caught fish throughout the day-long event.”

Both won Anyfish Anywhere rods and Mike said: “It’s the first time that we have both won our sections in an angling event and we’re really pleased.”

Chris France landed four fish for just over 13lb to finish second in the main event and Barry McEwan from Port Seton, the treasurer of the Bass Rock Sea Angling League, was third with six fish for 12lb 7oz. John Taylor landed the heaviest cod which weighted 5lb 7oz and the organisers thanked their main sponsors, Anstruther Golf Club, and Deals on Reels for support with the prize table.

Meanwhile, mini lures and buzzer patterns have produced good catches at Bowden Springs near Linlithgow. Bill McCallum from Edinburgh caught two nice rainbows for 7lb, the best being over 4lb, on his home-tied purple buzzer. Alan Millar, also from the Capital, used a pennell to land two rainbows for 5lb 14oz, with a best of 3lb 8oz. And Dave Wilson of Edinburgh hooked into a 4lb blue trout and a rainbow of 2lb 8oz. Both were caught on a white mini lure on a slow sink line while Jim Bryce of Livingston defied difficult conditions to land a 7lb 2oz on a sink tip line with an Ally McCoist.

On the bait loch Livingston-based Kevin Hughes, on his first visit for several years, returned home smiles better with his 5lb rainbow caught on a float fished power bait. And Tom McCann of Polmont had four fine rainbows for 11lb 6oz on ledgered power bait.

Owner Jim Gargaro reports that both of his ponds on the water near Linlithgow are in great condition with no algae present.

He added: “The and clarity is excellent and prospects look good for evening fishing with some good fly hatches.”

Meanwhile, Heather Lauriston reports that the Scottish Federation of Coarse Angling have a ladies’ coaching and development day on Saturday, August 3 (9am) at Orchill Fishery near Dunblane.

Heather said: “Come along with your fishing kit and get advice on match fishing from some of Scotland’s top international anglers, everything from setting up to weighing in.”

She added: “For the cost of your day ticket and your bait, coaches will offer help and advice to improve your technique. They will host a Q&A session and there will be demonstrations throughout the day.”

Remember, the Ladies National is on the same pond 14 days after this event and those interested are invited to add their name so she can pre-book enough pegs.

Contact Heather Lauriston on 0754 406 6974 for more information.

Finally, members of Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club have a match tomorrow at Orchill.