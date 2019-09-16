Finlay Wood gives new City of Edinburgh Kings coaching team a winning start

Findlay Wood made a sensational return as City of Edinburgh Kings and their new coaching team got the new Scottish basketball season off to a winning start

Wood had been studying at Essex University but was soon back in the groove, landing an early three-pointer and totalling 35 points as Kings beat promoted Perth Phoenix 88-67 at Portobello High. Ali Mackay (22 points) and last season’s hero Konrad Kantorski (18) also helped Kings turn a 41-35 half-time lead into a convincing victory.

New coaches Paddy Campbell and Garreth Lodge replaced Craig Nicol this summer, and Lodge confirmed: “It was a great start to what we hope will be a successful season. It was a good performance against a tricky team as we didn’t know much about them. We had several guys unavailable through injury and other reasons, so we’ll hopefully have a few more faces for Friday’s tough away game against St Mirren.”

Elsewhere, Edinburgh Lions fought bravely against defending league champions Dunfermline Reign at St Columba’s High. A cricket score had been feared, but Lions succumbed by only seven points, 72-65. Lions are at home to Falkirk Fury this Saturday, while Dunfermline travel to Boroughmuir Blaze on Friday night.

City of Edinburgh Kool Kats, with Craig Nicol now in charge, begin their quest to regain the women’s title when they welcome West Lothian Wolves to Portobello, also on Friday.