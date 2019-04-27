Fishing: Aquamarine’s east coast sea fishing allows anglers to get their hands on cod

The east coast sea fishing is set to come alive in May with the season running until September.

Eyemouth-based Aquamarine have already had anglers enjoying good sport. Boss Derek Anderson’s six-hour charter saw sizeable cod landed from his boats which sail from Pease Bay to Spittal near Berwick.

One happy fisherman who landed a sizeable fish off the east coast on an Aquamarine charter out of Eyemouth last weekend

The best angler last weekend landed 11 cod and there were “loads of coaley” brought on board. Derek said: “The season really is from May to September and cod, ling and pollock are caught. It’s drift fishing we do and we have packages which include all equipment required.You can keep what you catch and squid, mussels, prawns and mackerel are the best baits to bring.”

Up in The Pentlands, Loganlea is beginning to bubble with buzzers and lures attracting attention. Rainbows of up to 7lbs have been landed and anglers can fish on the bank or from boats.

Over the hill, Harlaw and Threipmuir are both fishing well on the eve of the introduction of an evening ticket from May until August. Evening permit prices are £15 taking two fish home and £10 for catch and release. Permits start from 5pm.

Bowden Spring boss Jim Gargaro reports that Ronnin Johnstone from Edinburgh landed a fine rainbow of 7lb 10oz and a blue trout of 3lb 12oz on a sink tip line with a mini cats whisker. Gordon Allen, aged 15, landed an excellent 5lb 4oz rainbow on an orange fritz lure and Jim Bryce from Livingston kept two rainbows for 6lb and released three other sizable fish all hooked on a small yellow dancer. His bait loch also produced. A pair of anglers from Livingston had nine rainbows for 20lb and Norris Alexander and his son Dale from Edinburgh landed six rainbows for 14lb 2oz, all on ledgered power bait.

Rosslynlee Fishery near Rosewell prepare to introduce two tagged fish with a cash prize and the water continues to fish well with buzzers, black rabbit, cats whisker, hot-head damsel, bloodworms have proving among the best. Elsewhere, Scotland’s ladies fly fishing team host their latest fundraiser at Drumtassie Trout Fishery at Heights Road, Blackridge on Sunday. A number of the team will be there. Liz McLellan, one of the organisers, confirmed the start time is at 9am with lunch around 12.30pm. The finish is 4.30pm and there are still spaces available. Ring Drumtassie on 07939 249481 to reserve a place.