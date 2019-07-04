Free tickets still on offer for Hero Challenger at Renaissance Club

Free tickets are still available for next week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open curtain-raiser – The Hero Challenge – at The Renaissance Club.

Major winners Justin Thomas and Graeme McDowell, along with Ryder Cup star and two-time Dunhill Links champion Tyrrell Hatton, are the first three players to confirm their participation in Tuesday night’s event.

The trio will be among six star names taking part in the quick-fire contest, which is taking place on the picturesque par-3 15th hole at the East Lothian venue as it stages the $7 million Rolex Series event for the first time.

Thomas, the 2017 US PGA champion, will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of American wins in the innovative event after Patrick Reed and Matt Kuchar triumphed at Dundonald Links and Edinburgh Castle in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Fans can register for free tickets at LostInTV.com