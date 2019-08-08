Golf briefs: Duddingston march on in Summer League | Callum Kenneally springs a surprise

Have your say

Duddingston are the first team through to the quarter-finals in this season’s Edinburgh Summer League.

They made home advantage count to beat Royal Burgess 6-3 and will now play either Glencorse or Mortonhall.

Former pro Kenny Walker drew first blood for the visitors by beating Ben Alexander 2&1 in the top match. But the hosts, bidding for a first title win since 2006, hit back through wins from Craig Pirie, David Miller, James Duiguid, Stuart Knox, Mike Armstrong and Derrick Williams.

• The battle is heating up in this season’s MyGolfRanking.net Lothians standings.

Ravelston’s Paula McDougall tops the ladies’ table on 1137 points ahead of Baberton’s Wendy Nicholson (1077) and Longniddry’s Jingyun Little (1069).

It’s also close in the men’s event, with West Linton’s Andrew Nicolson leading on 1302 points from Longniddry’s Fraser McKenzie (1212) and Swanston’s Graeme Bloomer (1191).

• Kilspindie six-handicapper Callum Kenneally sprung a surprise by winning the Lothians Boys’ Chanpionship qualifying at The Braids.

He shot a gross 69 to pick up the Lindsay Trophy by two shots from clubmate Aaron Hall and Dunbar’s Jack McDonald.

Due to some players being unavailable, Keneally was joined in the match-play phase for the Spiets Trophy by defending champion Ciaran Paterson (Ratho Park) as well as Lyle Murdoch (Kings Acre) and Euan Canavan (Longniddry).

• North Berwick Golf Club is inviting applications for awards from its Community Fund.

Since the East Lothian club launched its Community Fund in 2016, it has received 30 applications for funding and has assisted 21 local organisations providing over £17,500 of support.

Groups can apply and nominate themselves via an application form available by emailing Elaine McBride at generalmanager@northberwickgolfclub.com