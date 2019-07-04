Golf round-up: Longniddry land County Cup A Summer League is heating up

Longniddry lifted the County Cup at Muirfield – their first victory in the East Lothian event since a title triumph at the same venue in 1996.

A team comprising of Niall Glen, Nick Aiken, Graeme Ford and Nick Barr beat Bass Rock 4&2 in the final, with Kevin Girdler and Duncan Martin also playing for Longniddry in earlier matches.

Craigmillar Park

Glen and Aiken finished one up against Liam Brown and Gareth Pugh in the trophy decider, with Ford and Barr winning three up at the back over Duncan Searle and Scott Young.

Craigielaw and Tantallon were the other two semi-finalists in an event that saw defending champions Kilspindie crash out in the opening round.

• Defending champions Turnhouse are facing a tough fight in Section A in this season’s Edinburgh Summer League. After five wins, a draw and a defeat, they trail Mortonhall by a point but have a game in hand along with Murrayfield, who are also in the battle to finish in the top two.

Royal Burgess, Longniddry and Craigielaw are the other section leaders, with two Craigielaw players – Allan Reoch and Craig Davidson – both going strong in the MVP battle.

• The junior final in Craigmillar Park’s championship week was a torn affair for the Ledingham family. That’s because it involved a title showdown between brother and sister, Cameron and Georgia, with the former coming out on top in a closely-fought contest.

Other winners at the Capital club were Grant Fleming (men’s), Francis McFadzean (ladies), Jim Orr (men’s B), Craig Murison (seniors) and Katie Hunter (ladies’ B).

At Longniddry, meanwhile, new member Andrew Borg beat 18-year-old James Morgan in the men’s final.