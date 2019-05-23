Golf wrap: Graham Davidson wants four titles | Dalmahoy to host SDGC Open

Have your say

Winterfield’s Graham Davidson is off and running in his bid to land a fourth Lothians Champion of Champions title triumph.

Davidson, the winner in 2008, 2014 and 2017, is through to the third round after victories over Mark Napier (Turnhouse) and David Campbell (Heriot’s).

He now faces an away match against William Halliday (Glen and Rhodes).

Also still in the hunt is Craigielaw’s Craig Davidson, last year’s beaten finalist.

• The East Course at Dalmahoy is to stage the Scottish Disability Golf Open later this year.

The event is being held on 8-10 September, shortly after the 24th Phoenix International Team Cup takes place at Macdonald Cardrona near Peebles.

Jim Gales, Scottish Golf Disability secretary, said: “The Scottish Open began in its current format in 2008, although the SDGC has been arranging such events way before 2000 and was the first country in the world to involve anyone of any age, with any type of disability who wanted to play the game.”

Team Europe are holders of the Phoenix Cup after winning at the Rotonda Golf Resort in Florida last year.

• Scott Ross, who works for David Gemmell at Turnhouse, led the way as six Lothians-based players qualified for the Birdietime PGA Assistants Championship.

Ross shot a one-under 69 in the Scottish qualifier at Cowglen to finish third. Other qualifiers included Mike McNally (Murrayfield), James Steven (Pumpherston), Cameron Donaldson (Craigielaw), Michael Bacigalupo (Glen) and Adam Wills (Kingsknowe).

They now head for Pleasington GC on 31 July-2 August.