Gullane aims to be one of world’s best golf destinations

Huge plans are in the pipeline to build the Gullane Golf Club brand, and make the course one of the world’s best golf destinations.

The East Lothian club is one of the most successful in the country, boasting a strong membership and attracting visitors from all around the world.

It was also a brilliant venue for the first Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open double-header last year, having already hosted the men’s event in 2015. But, according to new secretary Gordon Simpson, it is not resting on its laurels. “I am obviously responsible for all facets of what is a tremendous business that continues to grow,” said the man who has just started in the post after it became available when David Morgan left to become secretary at Royal County Down.

“Not only are we thriving, but we have huge plans over the next five years which are all very exciting to not only develop the facilities on and off the course but to continue to build the brand to become one of the world’s best golf destinations.

“Although only into my third week, it has become clear that the club is already one of the country’s top facilities, but the fact the members are embracing the changes to build for the future it is extremely encouraging.”