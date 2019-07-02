Hannah Darling and Euan McIntosh to represent Scotland in European squads

Two Lothians players at the opposite ends of the age ladder will be representing Scotland in European Team Championships next week.

Fifteen-year-old Hannah Darling from Broomieknowe is heading for Is Molas Golf Club in Italy as part of a strong-looking side for the ladies’ event.

The men’s team, meanwhile, for an event taking place at the same time at Ljunghusen Golf Club in Sweden includes 50-year-old Turnhouse man Euan McIntosh.

Joining forces with Junior Solheim Cup hopeful Darling in her event are Curtis Cup player Shannon McWilliam, Eilidih Briggs, Chloe Goadby, Hazel MacGarvie and Penny Brown.

A Worthing member, Brown qualifies through one of her parents and caught the eye of the selectors when tying for sixth in the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open at Troon earlier in the year.

McIntosh, the reigning Scottish champion, teams up with Ryan Lumsden, Sandy Scott, Jamie Stewart, Euan Walker and James Wilson in an event won back-to-back by Scotland in 2015 and 2016.

Also taking place next week, Longniddry’s Cameron Gallagher is in the boys’ team heading for Toya Golf and Country Club in Poland.

That line up also includes recent Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy winner Ruben Lindsay.

Martin Gilbert, chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments, which supports the grass-roots game in the Home of Golf through its backing of Scottish Golf, said, “Some of the names announced will surely become some of the stars of the future and we wish them the best of luck competing across Europe later this month.”