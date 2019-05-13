Hat-trick from Josh Stinson helps Watsonians defend low total of 108 against RHC

Watsonians captain Mike Carson has praised his team’s battling qualities and new-look bowling attack after they defended a low total of 108 to defeat RH Corstorphine on Saturday and claim their first CSL Eastern Premier Division triumph of the summer.

Josh Stinson was a key figure in the victory, claiming a hat-trick.

Over the close season the Myreside men lost a host of experience from their side for various reasons and, although they pushed their opponents close, the newly constructed XI lost their opening two games of 2019 away to Heriot’s and Stoneywood-Dyce.

At the weekend they had South African pro Malusi Siboto, who played at Heriot’s as an overseas amateur back in 2006, making his debut while Carson was back to open the batting at home to RHC.

However, things got off to the worst possible start for them when they lost openers Carson and Andrew Chalmers for ducks to the bowling of Caleb Whitefoord and Mohammad Saad respectively.

Zach Place then fell for 11 and experienced duo Andy Hislop and Euan Robertson then came together to hit 34 and 35 to steady the ship somewhat.

The wheels then came off again though in the face of some good bowling from the visitors - Callum Dutia particularly impressing with 4-28 - and Watsonians limped to 108 all out.

They knew they had to take early wickets in RHC’s reply if they were to have any chance of success.

Siboto caused problems with his pace and took the key wicket of Elliot Foster while fellow seamers Josh Stinson and Pete Maksimczyk were also bowling well. Saad was edging towards his half century until Chris Bowness had him caught for 47 by Place and Sonians sensed they were still in with a chance.

Stinson then took his hat-trick as RHC were left stranded on 101 all out and wondering how they had lost the low scoring game by seven runs.

In the end Stinson took 4-16 and Maksimczyk 4-33 and Carson said: “All credit to the guys for battling back and winning this game.

“We have a lot of new faces at the club this season and it can take time for everyone to click as a unit, but I certainly know that the new guys are talented enough to play in this league.

“With the bat we didn’t do ourselves justice, only Andy and Euan applied themselves against some good bowling, but then with the ball and in the field we did well.

“Malusi, Josh and Pete bowled really well an didn’t give RHC time to settle, we built the pressure and then got over the line which was great.”

Stewart’s Melville also got their campaign up and running with a home victory over Stoneywood-Dyce.

The visiting team made 169-9 at Inverleith, Shaylen Pillay taking 3-19 and Ben Wilkinson also taking three scalps.

With the bat, South African pro Pillay led the way with 56 not out for Stew Mel and he was well backed up by Kris Steel with 40 and Wilkinson with 27 as they won by seven wickets.

Mazars Grange got the better of Carlton in the derby at Portgower Place. The visitors were bowled out for 125 batting first, Tom Foulds marking his 50th league appearance for Grange’s first XI with four wickets.

Ryan Flannigan then top scored with 55 not out as Grange eased home by seven wickets.

Heriot’s lost the top of the table clash with Forfarshire at Goldenacre. The men from Broughty Ferry posted a daunting 321-7 batting first and, in reply, Heriot’s could not get close to their target despite 60 from Hayes van der Berg.

In the end they lost by 99 runs.