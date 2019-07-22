Heriot’s and Carlton reach Citylets final after dominant displays

Have your say

Heriot’s and Carlton both put in dominant semi-final performances to make it through to an all-Capital Citylets Scottish Cup final.

The teams will now meet at Ferguslie’s Meikleriggs ground in Paisley on August 25 after seeing off Arbroath and Stoneywood-Dyce respectively on Sunday.

Before both matches a minute’s silence was held in memory of Willie Morton.

Morton’s son Keith, usually the Heriot’s captain, made it to Goldenacre to watch his charges in action and they did not disappoint.

Being led by Hayes van der Berg, 67 from Mark Watt and 60 from Elnathan Meiri helped them post 263-7 batting first.

Watt, Elliot Ruthven and man-of-the-match Chris Ashforth were then amongst the wickets as Arbroath were all out for just 35.

At Grange Loan, 94 from Corne Dry and 46 from Tom Simpson helped Carlton make 281-9 from their 50 overs.

Stoneywood-Dyce were then bowled out for 94.