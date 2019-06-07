Heriot’s home tie against Grange could be pivotal in title chase

Elliot Ruthven celebrated winning silverware with the Eastern Knights last Sunday - and now he wants club side Heriot’s to have a big weekend this time around to keep them in the hunt for trophies.

The Knights lost to the Western Warriors at Merchiston Castle School five days ago, but previous victories against them and the Caledonian Highlanders meant that the Capital’s regional side won the Pro50 event for a fourth year running.

Seam bowler Ruthven, the 23-year-old Scotland ‘A’ cap, played a big part in this year’s triumph, but now he has Heriot’s on his mind.

Last Saturday’s loss to a Stewart’s Melville XI with his brother Greg in it left the 2017 champions fifth in the CSL Eastern Premier Division table.

As a result they know that tomorrow’s derby against 2018 winners Mazars Grange is crucial.

And on Sunday Heriot’s open their Citylets Scottish Cup campaign away to old rivals Watsonians at Myreside.

“We know that we let ourselves down last weekend with our performance and we want to put that right going forward,” Borderer Ruthven, who is in his second season at the club, said.

“The standards we have set over the last couple of years are much higher than what we displayed last week and we expect a reaction to come over this busy weekend.

“We know that Grange are a good side with some quality players, but at home we back ourselves against anyone and we are looking forward to the game.

“To then have a big cup tie with Watsonians the following day makes it a very important weekend for us and I know all of the guys are focused.”

This term the seam bowling ranks at Heriot’s have been bolstered by Callum Stuart and former RH Corstorphine skipper Joe Kinghorn-Gray.

Ruthven stated: “Callum and Joe have come into the team and done a really great job over the last few weeks. It now means that we have a really good balance to our bowling attack and we enjoy working as a unit alongside our spinners.”

Grange head to Goldenacre tomorrow on the back of a home win over Arbroath and sit second in the table.

However, due to Scotland ‘A’ games being played in Ireland they could be without the likes of Oli Hairs and Dylan Budge for this one.

RH Corstorphine and Carlton both secured league wins six days ago and the two sides meet at Barnton.

And a hat-trick of top-flight Capital clashes is completed by Watsonians hosting Stewart’s Melville at Myreside.

As well as the Watsonians-Heriot’s Cup tie on Sunday there are a further six local teams in first-round action.

Carlton head to ion8 Forfarshire, Grange host Greenock, Edinburgh play Ferguslie, Edinburgh Accies are at Weirs, while Stewart’s Melville host RHC at Inverleith.