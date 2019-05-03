Hockey: Grange in hunt for four cups on Finals day in Glasgow

Have your say

Grange have four teams pressing for cup glory on Finals day at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre on Saturday.

The first team are defending their Scottish Cup crown against Grove Menzieshill (push-off 4pm). If they are successful, they will claim a domestic treble after winning Division One and the play-off title.

Ed Irvine, Grange’s first-team manager, said: “Obviously, this is a good day for all associated with Grange.

“In terms of the firsts, we look forward to another match against Grove Menzieshill, who have benefited from their recent EuroHockey League experience.

“They demonstrated this in the semi-final win against Edinburgh University (Grove won 6-1).

“We have a full, injury-free squad and the top two sides in the league are competing in the winner-takes-all match.”

Grange’s thirds and fourths play each other for the Reserve Cup (push off 10.00am). The seconds are in the District Cup final and play Kelburne (noon).