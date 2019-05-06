Hockey: Grange win Scottish Cup to secure treble on historic day

Grange’s first team completed a domestic treble on a historic day for the famous Edinburgh cub.

The Division One and play-off champions added the Scottish Cup to their CV, as Grange 2s win the District Cup and the club’s fourths beat their third team to take the Reserve Cup.

In the top game, Grove – beaten 4-0 by Grange in the recent play-off Grand Final – went ahead early, but penalty flick expert Dan Coultas levelled.

Grange skipper Cammy Fraser put the Division One and play-off champions ahead, firing the ball low into the bottom right corner.

Grove equalised in the second-half but Todd Mills deflected the ball high into the net to put Grange ahead again. Then Scottish international Duncan Riddell fired home at the near post for 4-2.

The Edinburgh were under pressure when Jamie Golden fired home following a penalty corner with six minutes left, but Grange showed their experience in game management to see out the game and claim their third silverware of a historic season.

The club also secured two other titles at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre.

Their seconds edged Kelburne after running penalties after the sides were locked at 2-2 at the final whistle, Grange coming from 2-1 down with 11 minutes left to take the game to the shootout.

In the Reserve Cup Final, Grange 4s came from 1-0 down to shock Grange 3s 3-1, with Doug Meikle scoring a double.