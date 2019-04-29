Hockey round-up: Grange thrash Wildcats to keep treble hopes alive

Have your say

Grange’s drive for a domestic treble remains on course following an 8-3 demolition of Western Wildcats in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

They will play Dundee side Grove Menzieshill in the final and the clash is a repeat of the play-off final after the Tayside team beat under-strength Edinburgh University 6-1.

Robbie Shepherdson opened the scoring for the Division One and play-off champions and No.2 fell Duncan Riddell.

Western pulled the contest back to 2-2, but Jacob Tweedie netted to put Grange in front and Dan Coultas scored for 4-2.

Western responded in the second-half and pulled the score back to 4-3 before Coultas put the Capital side 5-3 ahead.

Further goals from Frank Ryan, Alan Johnston and Cammie Fraser made it 8-3.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University’s bid for a domestic double continues as they made for the Scottish Cup final, where they will play Dundee Wanderers, who defeated Erskine Stewart’s Melville 3-0 in the other semi.

Uni secured their place with a 2-0 win over rivals Watsonians thanks to goals from Kathryn Meenan and Sophie Maunder.