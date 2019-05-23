It’s Mortonhall to play for in Dispatch Trophy semi-finals

Turnhouse, Royal Burgess and Dirleton Castle all moved a step closer to lifting the Edinburgh Evening News Dispatch Trophy for the first time after coming through quarter-final tests on a tough night at the Braids.

But, ominously perhaps, defending champions Mortonhall are the other team in the last four line-up in the golfclubs4cash-sponsored event after racking up nine straight wins since making their debut 12 months ago.

Turnhouse, the reigning Edinburgh Summer League champions, progressed with a gritty 2&1 victory against Munro Heating on a night when a stiff west wind turned the closing seven holes into a brutal challenge.

“It wasn’t a night when too many holes were being won with birdies,” said former Lothians champion Steven Armstrong, who is partnering Keith Watt in the back Turnhouse pairing.

They finished all square against Fraser Martin and Clark Munro as Mark Napier and Jack McVey used a flying start to finish two up in front against Troy O’Connor and Mark McAdam.

The Turnhouse duo had already won the first with a birdie when McVey hit their tee shot to 30 feet at the par-4 fourth and Napier rolled in the putt for an eagle.

Turnhouse face Royal Burgess in the last four after the Barnton club ended Lochend’s brave run. “That was hard,” declared Neil Sneddon after joining forces with Grant Heeles, Malcolm Pennycott and Angus Rigby to win 8&6.

Pennycott, a quarter-finalist in the 2016 Scottish Amateur, came back in to partner 19-year-old Rigby at the back, but Scottish Senior cap John Fraser is set to return in the semi-final.

Heeles, meanwhile, is set to relinquish a lead in the Leven club championship and said: “I will just have to win here!”

Dirleton Castle, a club within Gullane, are still standing on their debut in the event after ending Edinburgh Leisure’s fairytale run with a 4&3 victory at the top of the draw.

At the front, Greg Houlston and Murray Saunders fought back from three down after 10 to finish all square against Matty Harper and Jamie Wright.

After watching Houlston hit Dirleton Castle’s tee shot at the par-3 17th to around six feet, Harper almost hit the flag with with his reply.

But, helped by the shot of the night from Stuart Menzies as he knocked a 3-wood from 200 yards to a foot at the sixth, Dirleton Castle finished four up at the back.

“We are happy to have secured a medal at the first attempt,” admitted Lothians team player Benn McLeod, who was partnering Menzies in that second match.

“It would nice to go all the way now, but first we’ll need to try and tuck away our opponents on Saturday morning.”

Mortonhall, who made a winning debut 12 months ago, are now bidding to become just the third side in 33 years to make a successful defence of the trophy.

Their front pairing of Ian Dickson and Duncan Hamilton got off to a flying start, covering the first five holes in four-under against Stuart McLaren and David Donaldson.

“That was crucial,” admitted Dickson, who also won a gold medal with Caermount in 2012, “as that put our opponents under a bit of pressure.”

At the back, Mortonhall’s Steve Scott and Alex Main played some “nice” golf for the first 12 holes to be two up before Ally Ritchie and Alan Anderson rallied to finish one up.

For Hamilton, it was another win against the team he represented in the event for a number of years and now Dickson will find himself up against some familiar faces.

“I’m a member at Gullane and played for them in the East Lothian Winter League,” he said. “In fact, I played with Murray Saunders in that.”

QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Edinburgh Leisure (M Harper and J Wright 0; S Findlay and M Craigie 0); Dirleton Castle (G Houlston and M Saunders 0; S Menzies and B McLeod 4).

Dirleton Castle won 4&3

Mortonhall (D Hamilton and I Dickson 4; S Scott and A Main 0); Stewart’s Melville FP (S McLaren and D Donaldson 0; A Ritchie and A Anderson 1).

Mortonhall won 3&2

Turnhouse (M Napier and J McVey 2; K Watt and S Armstrong 0); Munro Heating (T O’Connor and M McAdam 0; F Martin and C Munro 0).

Turnhouse won 2&1

Lochend (J Harkins and G Cheyne 0; D Graham and A Thompson 0); Royal Burgess (N Sneddon and G Heeles 2; M Pennycott and A Rigby 6).

Royal Burgess won 8&7