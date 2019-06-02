James Heatly wins two gold medals at the British Diving Championships

Capital diver James Heatly led the way with two gold medals at the British Championships at the Royal Commonwealth Pool over recent days.

Grace Reid and Lucas Thomson also secured podium spots throughout the three day meet.

With the World Championships in South Korea in July and the European Championships in Ukraine in August, all divers were aiming to impress the GB selectors. And Edinburgh Diving Club’s Heatly, 22, inset, did just that by picking up two individual national titles.

On Friday, he came out on top in the men’s 1m final, his score of 390.00 seeing him beat Yona Knight-Wisdom, who trains in Edinburgh and was competing as a guest for Jamaica, by 27.40 points. Ross Beattie (Edinburgh Diving Club) was fifth.

On Saturday, Knight-Wisdom (442.05) scored the most points in the men’s 3m event, but Heatly took the British title with a score of 439.20 points.

Heatly said: “I’m really happy right now, on Friday I got my first individual British title and I was so pleased with that, so to get two this weekend, well I’m over the moon.

“I was a bit nervous going into the 3m as it’s such a strong event so I’m really happy to come out on top.”

On Saturday, Reid - the 23-year-old from Edinburgh who now competes for Dive London - claimed a silver medal in the women’s 3m synchro along with Katherine Torrance (City of Leeds).

And on Sunday she took another silver, finishing behind her club teammate Scarlett Mew Jensen in the women’s 3m.

Edinburgh Diving Club’s Thomson, 18, took silver in the men’s 10m synchro on Saturday along with Ben Cutmore of Dive London.

In other events, Edinburgh Diving Club’s Millie Fowler finished fourth in the women’s 1m, her teammate Gemma McArthur finished in the same spot in the women’s 10m and Thomson was fifth in the men’s 10m.