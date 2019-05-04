Jimmy Fairly uses his 68 years of angling experience to win first prize at Drumtassie

Jimmy Fairley has been fishing for 68 of his 70 years and he still gets a tremendous buzz from the sport which has been with him all his life.

The Broxburn angler was upbeat after winning the top prize of a rod in the Scottish Ladies’ Fly Fishing team fund-raiser at Drumtassie near Blackridge.

He used a tried and well tested method to land 25 fish which he then released on the day.

Jimmy, who is a regular at Bangour Fishery, revealed that he only used three fly patterns and his biggest fish was 11lb 2oz.

“I caught 25 and could have doubled or trebled that, no bother.

“Three flies did the damage. Black rabbit, black and green rabbit and olive rabbit.

“That is what I always use and I have won a lot of competitions with those three flies.”

He buys them from Tangles of Broxburn and said: “I have fished Drumtassie about a dozen times and I’ve had fish up to 15lb here, but I normally fish Bangour.

“I used the same technique of a roll poly retrieve and I was second using the same technique two weeks ago at Bangour. I was beaten by only one fish and I dropped that many in the competition.”

He added: “I’ve been fishing since I was two years-old and I caught my first fish when I was three and I was on my dad’s shoulders when I caught it.

“He cast the fly out and he handed the rod up to me. The adrenalin is still running right now (after the event) and I loved the day. Lovely people here.”

Meanwhile, Still Game star Paul Young will be at Drumtassie to meet anglers tomorrow from 9am.

The Edinburgh-born actor, who also starred in the popular Hooked on Fishing series, will chat to anglers, sign autographs and pose for pictures with clients.

Owner Leeanne Aitchison won the bid for the actor to attend in a recent fund-raiser for the Scottish Ladies’ Fly Fishing team. All anglers have to do to meet Paul is to buy a permit. Hot food will be available on the day.

Meanwhile, Glencorse Reservoir boss Bill Taylor has started evening sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, for bookings only.

Bill said: “As long as we have two boats or more we will open, but don’t just turn up as its bookings only. Prices can be found on the website and catch- release and take-fish tickets are available with the open time from 5.15pm to 10ish.

“If there is enough interest in evening sessions we may look at opening some other evenings later.”