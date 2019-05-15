Josh Taylor: Cannabis oil keeping me chilled out ahead out world title bid

Prestonpans boxer Josh Taylor plans to smoke out Ivan Baranchyk after turning to cannabis oil to finally find his inner calm.

The Tartan Tornado is preparing for the biggest night of his life on Saturday as he fights for the Belarussian’s IBF world super-lightweight title in Glasgow.

The SSE Hydro clash – which doubles as the World Boxing Super Series’ semi-final – will put the southpaw Scots’ temperament to the test like never before as he looks to complete his boyhood ambition of becoming world champion.

But Taylor insists he has never been more relaxed heading into a big fight.

Former Cyclone Promotions stablemate George Groves revealed earlier this week how he would often wake during the night to find energetic Taylor shadow boxing.

The 28-year-old, though, says he is rested and ready for the undefeated Baranchyk, known as The Beast, after discovering the calming powers of CBD oil.

Taylor, who nows lives in London, said: “I’m surprisingly laid back.

“I’m sleeping like a baby, which is probably down to the preparations.

“I’m settled in London, I’m not living out of a suitcase in a hotel but with my girlfriend and dog in the flat.

“I’m relaxed, focused and super confident. I can’t wait. I’m taking this CBD oil, so maybe that’s why I am so relaxed. Maybe that’s why I’m so chilled out.

“Joking aside, it does help me relax and focus. I’ve always had trouble sleeping at night, being a bit hyper and going over things, but the last few camps I’ve taken that stuff and it’s really helped me.

“I’m also happier and more settled down south. I can go back to the flat after my sessions in the gym, rather than just hanging about.

“I can walk the dog, go for something to eat, go and have a sleep. I think that’s a key factor.”