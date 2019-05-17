Josh Taylor v Ivan Baranchyk: fight time, odds, ringwalk, tickets and how to watch

Have your say

This Saturday will see boxer Josh Taylor fight it out for the IBF super lightweight title in an epic showdown against Belurisan opponent Ivan Baranchyk.

The Edinburgh-born fighter said he is "fully confident" he will be crowned world champion and continue his undefeated streak as a professional, with 14 wins under his belt already.

Belarusian boxer Ivan Baranchyk holds a 19 win, 0 loss fight record

What time is the fight?

The fight will take place at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday 18 May.

The main fight is scheduled to get underway at 10pm, although the timing is dependent on how the undercard fights progress.

Those who are attending the event on the night will be permitted entry to the venue at 6pm, with the undercard fights due to begin around 6.30pm.

When is the ringwalk?

Josh Taylor and Ivan Baranchyk are expected to make the ringwalk at any time after 9pm.

How to watch the fight

The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage kicking off at 9pm, beginning with the undercard bouts.

You can also watch it on Now TV, with a day pass costing £8.99.

Will there be a live stream?

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the fight online via the Sky Go app.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for the fight are still available to buy on Ticketmaster, with the prices from £44 per person.

Who is predicted to win?

Taylor is predicted to be crowned Scotland's first world champion via decision.

What are the fight odds?

Match odds:

- Taylor to win: 1/4

- Baranchyk to win: 7/2

- Draw: 22/1

Method of victory:

- Taylor to win via points or decision: 5/6

- Taylor to win via KO/TKO: 2/1

- Baranchyk to win via points or decision: 13/2

- Baranchyk to win via KO/TKO: 9/1

(Odds courtesy of Betfair)