Kathryn Bryce: I enjoyed testing myself again the men in Watsonians debut

Scotland Women’s cricket captain Kathryn Bryce admits she enjoyed testing herself against some of the best male players in the CSL Eastern Premier Division on Saturday when she turned out for Watsonians first XI.

Last summer Bryce’s younger sister Sarah – who also plays for the national team – made headlines when she played for Watsonians in the Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy T20 event group stages.

And at the weekend Bryce senior, 21, was picked in the Sonians top team for the first time to take on Stoneywood-Dyce and played her part with the bat and ball despite the Capital outfit being defeated at Myreside.

On the same day Sarah, 19, was keeping wicket for the second XI in their East Division One loss to RH Corstorphine at Barnton.

In the first XI match, Bryce scored 25 runs and took a wicket in the six-wicket defeat while she batted for a period with professional Malusi Siboto from South Africa as he was on the way to making 92.

Having grown up playing cricket at George Watson’s College and then at Watsonians, Bryce was proud to finally play for the club’s first XI having played for the second XI before.

“It was great to be finally be able to represent the first XI having been around the club for so many years,” Bryce stated.

“I am very grateful to the support that Watsonians continue to give myself and Sarah when we are around and are available to play.

“You just have to approach every game the same no matter who the opposition are and I just tried to do my best for the team.

“It is a shame that the Scotland girls cannot play more club cricket on Saturdays, but often they are travelling down south at weekends to play English counties with the national team.

“I think it would help some of the girls to continue to learn and improve if they were exposed to more club cricket.”

Bryce studies at Loughborough University and plays for Warwickshire, but was in the Capital at the weekend ahead of a busy spell of representative cricket for her.