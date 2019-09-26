Ken Buchanan: The fighting carpenter who chiselled his name in history

On this day in 1970 boxing legend Ken Buchanan faced up to Ismael Laguna, the World Lightweight Champion hailing from Panama.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) fight was held in Puerto Rico and many experts thought the immense heat, above 50 degrees celsius, would work against Buchanan compared to his Central American adversary.

Ken Buchanan at Lochend gym in 1973. Picture: Greg MacVean.

Laguna even waived his right to be second into the ring as defender, preferring instead to walk in first and claim the more shaded corner of this outdoor ring.

But despite getting brutally sunburned during the bout, in 15 rounds Northfield born-and-bred Buchanan saw off Laguna to win the title at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan.

The bout, Buchanan’s 38th fight, was close throughout, but the challenger drew ahead from the 12th round.

While referee Waldemar Schmidt sided with Laguna, judges Jose Soto and Pito Lopez favoured Buchanan, giving him the one-point margin needed to win the title.

Ken Buchanan receives his Edinburgh Award in 2017. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

“I’ll never forget that fight,” said Owen Smith, close friend of Ken Buchanan and chairman of the Ken Buchanan Foundation.

“It was the hardest fight Ken ever had in his life. The heat was awful - 125 degrees [farenheit] at least.”

He added: “It’s amazing to think that was 49 years ago... we’ll have to think about celebrating the 50 year anniversary next year.”

The WBA and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) were in the midst of a feud at that time, so Buchanan was not allowed to fight in the UK and had to continue fighting overseas for a period.

But the bout still gave him the title of Britain’s only world champion and the first British boxer to win a world title abroad since Ted Kid Lewis defeated Jack Britton to become World Welterweight Champion in Dayton, Ohio on 25 June 1917.

Buchanan met Laguna again in New York in 1971, where he defended the world lightweight champion title on September 13.

After losing to Buchanan a second time, Laguna retired from the sport.

Buchanan, born in 1945, joined the Sparta club in Edinburgh at the age of eight.

He because the 1965 Amateur Boxing Association featherweight champion before turning professional aged 20 in 1965.

His debut fight was at the National Sporting Club in London, where he defeated Brian Tonks with a second round KO.

He fought many bouts in England in the early years, before undertaking his first professional fight in Scotland in January 1967, when he defeated John McMillan in Glasgow.

It was at another fight in New York that Buchanan was eventually stripped of the WBA title in 1972.

He was up against contender Roberto Duran, a Panamanian like Ismael Laguna.

After 13 rounds Duran was winning on all three cards.

The action ended when Buchanan went down after the bell, writhing in agony from a blow which his trainer, Gill Clancy, said had been a knee to the groin.

But referee Johnny LoBianco made a snap decision to end the bout and award the title to Roberto Duran, deeming Buchanan unfit to continue fighting.

Some Duran fans maintain to this day that no foul occurred, but a later medical examination revealed serious injury to Buchanan's testicles.

Buchanan fought some 70 fights before hanging up his gloves for good in 1982.

He was elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2000, and is widely regarded as the best fighter to come out of the UK, and one of Scotland’s most revered sportspeople of all time.

He was voted the greatest British boxer ever in a 1979 poll by trade paper Boxing News.

Buchanan has struggled with alcohol problems for several years, but is now in a ‘much better place’ than he was a decade ago, according to Mr Smith.

A framed photograph of Buchanan’s fight with Ismael Laguna on 26 September 1970 is one of the raffle prizes to be won at a fundraising dinner held at the Hilton Grosvenor on Friday.

Buchanan will attend the event himself, and American boxing champion Marvin Hagler will be the evening’s special guest.