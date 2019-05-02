Lee McGregor to fight Scott Allan in defence on Commonwealth title

Edinburgh’s Lee McGregor will defend his Commonwealth bantamweight title against compatriot Scott Allan at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on Saturday, June 22.

The undefeated 22-year-old (5-0), who recently joined the MTK Global stable, will headline the event that will be broadcast live by ESPN.

The duo were scheduled to meet last March, but Lanark’s Allan (9-3-1) withdrew from the contest due to illness.

McGregor said ahead of his fight with his 26-year-old opponent next month: “This fight had been made before and didn’t happen so I’m glad it’s happening and we can finally get it on. Apparently I was going to avoid all the bantamweights in Scotland coming from this guy, so I’m glad he’s the first one put in front of me. Let’s hope he can back his words up.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring. It’s been a long time out but I’ve been training behind the scenes and I’m still learning new things every day, so I just can’t wait.”