Lee McGregor to warm up for title defence with fight on Josh Taylor-Ivan Baranchyk undercard

Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor will box on the undercard of former stable-mate Josh Taylor’s world title fight in Glasgow next Saturday.

Undefeated McGregor, 22, is scheduled to defend his title against Lanark’s Scott Allan on Saturday, June 22 but will now face a warm-up contest against Nicaragua’s Cristian Narvaez at the SSE Hydro.

McGregor parted ways with Barry McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions – Taylor’s current promoter – in March in favour of a move to MTK Global. He has also severed ties with trainer Shane McGuigan to team up with Grant Smith in Sheffield. The former Meadowbank amateur will now go in search of his sixth pro victory on a night where Prestonpans’ Taylor could be crowned the new IBF world super lightweight champion. Standing in the way of 28-year-old Taylor is Belarusian Ivan Baranchyk, who he faces in the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) semi-finals. Victory next weekend will also see him progress to the WBSS final later this year where he will meet undefeated American Regis Prograis.

“I have been working hard behind the scenes so it is perfect timing to get back in the ring before my big Commonwealth title fight,” said McGregor.