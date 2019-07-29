Local cricket: Watsonians secure a vital win but RHC lose to the leaders

Watsonians secured a crucial CSL Eastern Premier Division win at the weekend, but it was young Mazars Grange duo Charlie Peet and Tom Mackintosh who stole the cricketing limelight on duty for Scotland Under-19.

Most local cricket, including the Carlton-Heriot’s derby, was called off early on Saturday because of the storms, but the weather was different further north.

Watsonians were at Aberdeenshire and with the hosts needing a win to try and catch up some ground on other teams in the relegation battle they were fired up.

The Myreside men batted first, but were in trouble early on and only opener Zach Place (22) made it betond 20 runs as they were skittled all out for just 79. However, Watsonians regrouped and their opening bowlers took nine wickets between them.

South African Malusi Siboto took 5-19 in an almost unplayable ten overs while Josh Stinson took 4-36.

Pete Maksimczyk took the other wicket as bottom side Aberdeenshire were all out for 69.

The low-scoring win means that Watsonians are fifth in the table while, at Forthill, RH Corstorphine lost to leaders ion8 Forfarshire in a contest of 39 overs each.

The home side batted first and made 219-7 with Scotland man Craig Wallace hitting a century.

In reply RHC skipper Majid Haq hit 76 not out, but his team could only reach 175-8, losing by 44 runs.