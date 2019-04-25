Local golf round-up: Louise Fraser added to the record books / Cards for Fenwick and Saltman

Have your say

Kingsknowe’s Louise Fraser added to the record books as she won the Midlothian Women’s County Championship at Dalmahoy.

Fraser, who beat Baberton’s Rachael Livingstone in the final, is just the second person to claim the title while serving as the County captain.

Helped by an eagle at the tenth against Livingstone, Fraser had earlier ended the hopes of host club player Alison McBride in the semi-finals.

Jane McDonald (Merchants) won the B section event.

• Cards for Fenwick and Saltman

Dunbar’s Neil Fenwick and Lloyd Saltman (Renaissance Club) safely secured their cards for this season’s PGA EuroPro Tour.

Fenwick finished joint-30th while Saltman was a shot behind in share of 39th in the third-tier circuit’s Qualifying School at Frilford Heath in Oxfordshire. Danny Kay, who is also attached to the Renaissance Club, secured the same card by making the 36-hole cut while Neil Henderson, Rory Smith, Ross Munro and John Gallagher had to settle for a lower category.

• Tom Buchanan success in UAE

Former Duddingston assistant pro Tom Buchanan has been kicking up a desert storm again with some good golf.

He won the UAE PGA Matchplay for a third time, claiming his latest victory in the event at Trump Dubai.

“A good way to end the season and now I’m looking forward to captaining the pro team in this week’s Dubai Trophy,” said Buchanan, who is based at Al Ain.

Last year Buchanan qualified for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on the European Tour.