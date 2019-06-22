Lothians anglers are invited to test their skills against Fife counterparts while at sea

ANGLERS from the Lothians and Forth Estuary are among those invited by East Fife Sea Angling Club to enter their popular Anyfish Anywhere Summer Open on Sunday, July 21.

The boundaries are Elie Harbour and St Andrews Harbour with registration from 7.30am to 8.30am at Anstruther Golf Club.

The fishing times are 9.30am to 2.30pm and weigh-in is 2.30pm to 3.30pm, and the scales close promptly.

The prize table is to tenth place and entry is £15 with a £5 heaviest cod superpool included.

Scotland’s ladies’ fly fishing team fund-raisers have been forced to cancel an event at Beecraigs Loch in the Bathgate Hills tomorrow. It will be held later this year.

Moving on, there are still places available for anglers keen to take part in the Scierra Pairs, one of Britain’s leading fly fishing events, at Scottish waters.

Black Loch on Sunday, June 30, Beecraigs on Sunday, July 7 and Lake of Menteith on Sunday, July 21 all have limited spaces.

Phil Dixon, the organiser, said there were also spaces available at English heats but he added: “If you want to qualify now is the time to book your place in a heat.”

The final is at Grafham near Huntingdon in Cambrigeshire on September 8 and Phil, an international angler, attended the Glencorse RSV event and said that some of the fish which came to the scales were amazing.

He added: “Bags of eight fish for 31lbs-plus is an average of 4lbs a fish which for a larger water is incredible.

“Anglers were also talking about the quality of the fish and they have full tail, full fin and I’ve watched from the bank as people have played fish from behind the boat, under the boat and up in the air.”

The best results at Bowden Springs have been with floating or midge tip lines.

Local angler John Brown from Torphicen, on his first outings for two years, landed two fish for 7lb, the best being 4lb 8oz.

Rae Thomson of Glasgow had three rainbows for more than 9lbs and a further three returned, and Bill McCallum of Edinburgh kept two fish for 6lb 4oz with a further four returned. The killer fly was a purple glass buzzer on a floating line.

Pottishaw owner Fraser Thomson has also reported good returns with buzzer patterns scoring, particularly in the evening.

On to coarse fishing and Darrin Ferguson scored a second straight win in the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club’s summer league fished at Orchill near Dunblane.

He weighed in 29lb 4oz with Peter McCrossan next best on 22lb 8oz.

The next match is on July 28 and Geoffrey Lowe said: “We knew that there was the strong possibility of showers during the day but what we got was sunshine, rain, flat calm, gusting winds and everything in between. All that was missing was fog and snow.

“Having said that, the fishing was OK with an average of over 15lb per man and tales of lost fish that, if landed, would have really bumped up that average.”

Geoffrey admitted to losing five fish and the weights were: Darrin Ferguson 29lb 04oz; Peter McCrossan 22-08; Mark Gleave 21-08; John Carral 20-08; John Perella 20-05; Geoff Lowe 15-05; Bill Hamilton 13-08; Chris Bolton 6-14; Douglas Philips 4-11; Neil Armstrong 3-14.