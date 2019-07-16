Lothians Championship: Allyn Dick blazes trail to win Stuart Cup

Have your say

Kingsfield’s Allyn Dick carded a brilliant 63 at Broomieknowe to claim the Stuart Cup for a third time by winning the Lothians Championship qualifier.

The blistering effort backed up a morning 67 to give Dick a 10-under-par total, pipping in-form Stuart McLaren (Bruntsfield Links) by a shot.

Royal Musselburgh’s Stuart Blair finished third on 135 as 16 players progressed to the knock-out stage, which starts tonight at the same venue.

Up against Dick in the opening round is Tantallon’s Richard Gill, who made it through to final qualifying for The Open a fortnight ago.

McLaren, winner of the recent East of Scotland Open, also faces a tricky test against host-club player and former champion Sean Marc.

Jamie McIntosh, Sean McGarvey and Alan Sim are also flying the flag for the host club, while other qualifiers included former winner David Miller (Duddingston), Benn McLeod (Musselburgh) and Keith Reilly (Silverknowes).

The cut for the match play was 142, with Newbattle’s Neil Davidson (Newbattle) the man to miss out among seven players on that score.

First round: 5.00 David Miller (Duddingston) v Neil Davidson (Newbattle); 5.08 Harry Carruthers (Mortonhall) v Jamie McIntosh (Broomieknowe); 5.16 Mark Napier (Turnhouse) v Alan Sim (Broomieknowe); 5.24 Simon Junk (Craigielaw) v Benn McLeod (Musselburgh); 5.32 Keith Reilly (Silverknowes) v Sean McGarvey (Broomieknowe); 5.40 Sean Marc (Broomieknowe) v Stuart McLaren (Bruntsfield Links GS); 5.48 Craig Cruickshank (Ratho Park) v Scott McCandless (Bathgate); 5.56 Richard Gill (Tantallon) v Allyn Dick (Kingsfield).