Lothians golf round-up: Aaron Hall is the hero / Harburn’s historic victory / Stevie G winners

Aaron Hall was the hero as Lothians beat Northumberland in a tight tussle at Musselburgh.

The match went down to the very last putt, with Hall keeping his nerve to hole a four-footer to give the hosts a 9½-8½ win.

It was also a day to remember for Kingsfield’s Michael Wilson, who had a hole-in-one at the sixth on his way to a 4&3 victory in the singles. “A good win,” said Lothians captain Tam Caldwell of his team’s effort.

Making it a double success, the LGA executive also beat their Northumberland counterparts at Royal Musselburgh.

• Stevie G success

Cameron Mukherjee and Megan Fallon enjoyed Swanston successes in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Stuart Hutchison Trophy event.

Mukherjee beat Fraser Walters in play-off in the boys’ event after the pair had tied with scores of 28 on the Templar Course while Fallon was the girls’ winner with a 34.

The event, which was being held for the sixth year, is in memory of former Swanston assistant pro Stuart Hutchison, with his family raising £1000 in the past year for the Stephen Gallacher Foundation.

• Harburn win

Harburn won the inaugural Lothians Senior Inter-District Cup after beating Ravelston in a match played at Bathgate.

The new event, which was introduced by the Lothians Golf Association in response to a call for more inter-club handicap events, involved the winners of the Linlithgowshire GA Senior League and the South Edinburgh District Senior league.

Harburn claimed the prize in an event sponsored by Clerwood Consultants Ltd with a 3½ -1½ success, though three of the five encounters went up the 18th.