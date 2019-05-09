Lothians golf round-up: Grace Crawford, 12, is East Lothian Ladies’ champion

Have your say

Gullane’s Grace Crawford has become the youngest-ever East Lothian Ladies’ champion at the age of 12.

The rising star emulated Catriona Matthew by winning the event as she beat clubmate Lesley Johnston by one hole in the final at Longniddry.

“Proud to have my name on the trophy along side some great players, including Catriona Matthew,” wrote Crawford on Twitter of her feat.

The performance came hot on the heels of the Loretto pupil also giving a good account of herself in the Girls Under-16 Open at Fulford.

• Broomieknowe win Edinburgh Ladies’ Inter-Club Tournament

Broomieknowe beat Baberton in the final to win the Edinburgh Ladies’ Inter-Club Tournament at Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club.

Broomieknowe are Edinburgh Ladies' Inter-Club Tournament champions

The Bonnyrigg club’s victory at the Kirknewton venue was claimed by a line-up comprising of Kate McIntosh, Hannah Darling, Sam MacGregor and Hannah Scott.

Broomieknowe had earlier beaten Mortonhall to progress to the final while Babeton defeated Turnhouse in the other last-four clash.

It was Darling’s second title triumph this year after winning the Scottish Girls’ Open.

• Dunbar claim Lothians Team Tournament title

Dunbar are Lothians Team Tournament winners

Dunbar are heading into the Dispatch Trophy as winners of the Lothians Team Tournament.

Jamie Duguid, Stephen Simants and Michael Creasey joined forces to claim the title for the East Lothian club at the Glen in North Berwick. Simants led the way with a 70, one less than both Duguid and Creasey.

They finished five shots ahead of 2018 winners Turnhouse, with Craigielaw third on 217.