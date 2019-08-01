Lothians golf round-up: Murrayfield retain title | Clara Young in men and women’s event | Graham Fox wins pro-am

Have your say

Murrayfield beat hosts Baberton in the final to win the Edinburgh Inter-Club event for the second year in a row.

Andrew Ni, Bobby Gibson, Lloyd Dunlop and Stu Thurlow, who came in for brother Ali at the semi-final stage, triumphed 4&2 over the double foursomes.

The prize winners in Stephen Gallacher Foundation Under-10s and U-12s championships. Pic: Contributed

Murrayfield beat Royal Burgess 3&2 to reach the final while Baberton were 6&5 winners over Swanston.

The victory followed Murrayfield winning the women’s Morison Millar event last year, as well as enjoying some notable junior successes.

• Fantastic Mr Fox

Graham Fox turned on the style to win a pro-am at Bruntsfield Links in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

On the new layout at the Capital course, the Clydeway Golf-attached player finished five shots clear of the field after carding a seven-under-par 64.

Fox, a former Scottish champion and PGA Cup player, also led his team to victory, joining forces with Brunstfield trio David Lawson (15), Richard Phillips (4) and George Reid (5) to post a winning score of 121.

• Clara Young to play in £500,000 event

North Berwick’s Clara Young has teed up an exciting opportunity to test herself against the pros later this month.

The former Scottish champion is among 18 amateurs to be invited to play in the ISPS Handa World Invitational, a ground-breaking event taking place in Northern Ireland.

The tournament, which will see men and women compete alongside each other and for equal prize money of $500,000, is being held at Galgorm Golf Resort and Massereene Golf Club on August 14-18.

• Stephen Gallacher Foundation Under-10 and Under-12 Champions

Fraser Walters and Cameron Mukherjee won the titles in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Under-10 and Under-12 Championships at Gogarburn.

Walters, who has another year left in the section, stormed to a 12-shot win in the under-10 event with scores of 49-56-52 for a 157 total.

It was a lot closer in the under-12 section, with Mukherjee posting a 144 total to take the title by one shot from Kiron Gribble and three from Blair Roberts.