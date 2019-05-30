Lothians golf round-up: Turnhouse star Ricky Moffat’s near miss

Ricky Moffat from Turnhouse agonisingly missed out on a win on the Scottish Seniors Golfing Society circuit at Blairgowrie.

He finished joint-second in the Presidents Cup, carding rounds of 74-71 in an event won by Ian Brotherston (Dumfries & County) as he shot 69-75.

Moffat ended up alongside David Logie (Craigie Hill) and Derek Paton (Dunnikier Park) but had the better second-round score. John Fraser (Royal Burgess) was next best among the Lothians hopefuls in joint-25th after a brace of 77s.

Silverknowes star Keith Reilly was handily-placed after an opening 73 but dropped away following a second-round 82 to finish joint-29th.

• Carys Irvine is keen to make Dispatch Trophy history.

A boys’ team has flown the flag for the foundation in the event for the past three years. Responding to a tweet from the foundation asking for girls to play in 2020, Irvine responded: “Count me in for sure”.

Two young teams representing Lothians Golf Association also took part in last week’s event, including 14-year-olds Sean Gallacher and Josh Beveridge.

Murrayfield stages the Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools annual golf tournament on Friday, June 21.

The tournament gives all boys and girls who are at schools in Edinburgh the opportunity to take part in either an 18-hole or a 9-hole competition, depending on the handicap they hold.

ESMS has produced a conveyor belt of golfing talent over the past few years, led by Grant Forrest, who is now playing on the European Tour.

James Ross, a former Scottish Golfer of the Year, is also a former pupil, as are the Thurlow brothers, Ali and Stuart.