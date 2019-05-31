Lynsey Sharp seventh in Stockholm but pleased with progress

Lynsey Sharp reckons trading the sun of California for the breeze of Britain can get her back on track and winning medals again.

The Capital runner, 28, stepped up her summer campaign last night with seventh place in the 800 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, clocking 2:03.52. “It was really windy out there,” she said. “That killed any chance of a really fast time. But it’s good progress and I’ve quicker races coming up.” It has been six months of massive upheaval, the former European champion admits, with her decision to part ways with San Diego-based guru Terrence Mahon and start a second stint at Loughborough with new coach David Harmer. It’s a decision she insisted she needed to make for the sake of her Olympic hopes in Tokyo next year.

“I moved back from San Diego after indoors in February time, which was one of loads of challenges this year,” Sharp said. “But I’m really happy to be back in the UK. Training’s been going really well. I’m really enjoying it.

“I think sometimes a change is all you need. I came to David with things all good fitness-wise. I just felt like I needed to challenge myself in different ways.”