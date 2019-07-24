Masterton Trophy final: Hayes van der Berg guides Heriot’s to victory over Corstorphine

Hayes van der Berg and Keith Morton were the heroes as Heriot’s lifted the Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy at Grange Loan with a comfortable victory over RH Corstorphine in the final.

Skipper for the night van der Berg was the mainstay of the Heriot’s batting innings.

The South African made 79 including some well placed boundaries.

He was well supported by Johann Potgieter with 27 and Elnathan Meiri with 25 as they made 158-6 from 20 overs.

Heriot’s got off to the perfect start when it came to their bowling, Chris Ashforth taking the wicket of the RHC dangerman Mohammad Saad with the first ball of the second over LBW.

Elliot Foster took up the challenge with 21, but after he was out RHC’s innings subsided.

Fittingly, after a tough few days personally following the death of his well-known cricketing father Willie, spinner Morton then took 4-15 as RHC finished on 86 all out.