Monarchs’ Joel Andersson involved in fist fight with Alfie Bowtell during defeat by Eastbourne Eagles

Edinburgh Monarchs’ miserable away form continued at Eastbourne Eagles during a meeting that was marred by an incident between visiting rider Joel Andersson and the hosts’ Alfie Bowtell.

The Armadale outfit went down 54-36, but tempers frayed in heat 14 when Andersson and Bowtell traded blows after Bowtell had brought down the Swede on the second lap.

The grounded Andersson was lucky not to be struck by Bowtell’s team-mate Lewis Kerr and the 22-year-old Gothenburg native squared up to Bowtell afterwards, with punches thrown before the two were pulled apart.

Bowtell was excluded from the rerun of the race, which Andersson went on to win.

The shenanigans in heat 14 had no bearing on the result, with the Eagles comfortable throughout. Monarchs are still awaiting their first away win in speedway’s Championship this term and are stranded in the lower reaches of the table.

Monarchs team manager John Campbell said: “The result was not unexpected. It was dry and very, very dusty.

“Their reserves passed ours in heat two, but apart from that there was not a lot of overtaking.”

Monarchs were eight points down after just six races and never got in a position to challenge the dominance of the home side. The visitors’ reserve Connor Coles rode with much endeavour and scored four points and continues to be an able injury replacement for Luke Ruddick.

Senior tail-ender William Lawson picked up three points and Campbell added: “William led the 12th race for a time, which shows what he is capable of if he makes a start, but he rarely does.”

Monarchs only gained two advantages throughout the whole match. Skipper Ricky Wells was Monarchs top scorer with 12 points from six outings, including two race victories.

Eastbourne: R Lawson 14, Kennett 11, Kerr 11, Wood 6, Bowtell 4, Morley 4, Newman 4,

Monarchs: Wells 12, Heeps 6, Starke 5, Coles 4, Andersson 4, W Lawson 3, Palovaara 2.