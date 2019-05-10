Murrayfield Racers go for the treble – but they must shake off rust against Dundee Comets

Murrayfield Racers forward Michael Ireland believes winning the Scottish Cup final against Dundee Comets would be the icing on the cake in what has been an “amazing season” for the Edinburgh club.

Racers are looking to clinch a treble having already picked up the Scottish National League title and the Stuart Robertson Cup.

Both teams go into tomorrow’s match at Dundee Ice Arena fresh but a little rusty, with Racers’ last competitive game being last month’s Stuart Robertson Cup final, whilst Dundee haven’t played since the play-off final weekend.

Ireland said: “It’s been business as usual (in training) but both Dundee and ourselves haven’t had any competitive fixtures for awhile so it’s going to be tough for both teams.

“We’re all up for it and excited, we want to finish what has been an amazing year with a bang. To win the league with a clean slate and the Stuart Roberton Cup three weeks ago, winning the Scottish Cup would be the icing on the cake.”

With the rest of UK domestic ice hockey packed up for the summer, today’s matches on Tayside, which draws the curtain on the Scottish season, sees finals at four different age groups, before the Racers v Comets showdown which has a scheduled face-off of 6.30pm.

Ireland continued: “Usually it does end up with the cup final being a few weeks after everything else has finished, but it does all tie in nicely having the juniors play their games leading up to the SNL final.

“It’s been an unbelievable season for us, we have a great good group of guys who all really get on and we’re all prepared to put our fair share of the work in. I definitely want to be back for more next year.”

Meanwhile, the Great Britain national team, having qualified for their first World Championships since 1994, play their first match of the tournament, held in Slovakia, against Germany this afternoon.