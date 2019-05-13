Murrayfield Racers just fail to claim their treble

Murrayfield Racers director of hockey Tony Hand said his squad “played their hearts out” as Saturday’s 6-5 Scottish Cup final defeat by Dundee Comets brought the curtain down on the Scottish ice hockey season.

Racers, who opened the scoring through Sean Donaldson, trailed 3-1 after two periods, but came roaring back to lead 5-4 before Dundee pulled level with six minutes to play, Racers goals coming from Aaron Robertson, two from Joel Gautschi and Callum Boyd.

Comets, who last season won a clean sweep of all Scottish National League competitions, scored the winner in overtime with just 36 seconds remaining to play.

Playing their first season in the SNL - the highest level of amateur ice hockey in Scotland - Racers were already crowned league champions and winners of the Stuart Robertson Cup. They fell just short in their treble-winning efforts in a match that saw both Martin Cingel and Boyd pick up game penalties.

Hand said: “It was a great game and both teams deserve a lot of credit.

“It was difficult for us, we had to kill a lot of penalties and we had two of our best players sent off. I’ve asked for the video and I don’t want to comment any more on that until I have had a chance to see it.

“Dundee played very well, but our players gave everything, they played their hearts out. Ultimately we’ve come just short of winning a treble, reaching four finals with only two defeats in Scotland in all competitions.

“I’m a professional coach and I’ve asked a lot of my players and I’ve been delighted with how they’ve responded, we’ve had a brilliant season.

“We’re already looking at how we can improve the squad in the summer, I want to create completion for places in every position”.