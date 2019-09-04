Musselburgh Races Friday Evening Meeting: runners, riders, timings, prices and how to pick a winner

Have your say

Seven races are set to take place at the Friday Evening Meeting on 6 September, so get your friends and family together to kick off the weekend at Musselburgh Racecourse.

And if you want to catch another sporting event, why not stay behind and watch the football?



Musselburgh Racecourse will be showing the Scotland Vs Russia European Championship Qualifying match in the Rockavon Bar after the horse racing.



Here’s everything you need to know about the Friday Evening Meeting.

What time are the races?

The race takes place on Friday 6 September, with doors opening at 2.30pm.

The first race takes place at 4.25pm and the last race is on at 7.30pm.

Here are the times of each race:

4.25pm - Donaldson Timber Engineering Handicap

5pm - Cala Homes (East) Ltd Handicap

5.30pm - British Stallion Studs Ebf Novice Auction Stakes

6pm - St Andrews Timber and Building Supplies Handicap

6.30pm - Join Racingtv Now Handicap

7pm - Keyline Civils Specialists Handicap

7.30pm - Every Race Live on Racingtv Handicap

How much do tickets cost?

General admission for adults is £17 if you purchase tickets by 11.59pm on Thursday 5 September. Tickets on the door are £22.

Children 17 and under go free when accompanied by an adult and concession tickets are available to purchase at the turnstiles.

There are group tickets and packages available from £20 and you can find full details on the Musselburgh Racecourse website.

How do I get there?

Sitting just six miles to the east of Edinburgh’s city centre, Musselburgh Racecourse is easily accessible via the A1 or A720.

Free car parking is available just a short walk from the venue. However, traffic is usually quite heavy and so leaving extra time for your journey is advisable.

There are also various bus routes to the racecourse, with East Coast Buses 106, 113, 124 and X24 all passing by, and Lothian Buses services 26 and 44 also stopping just a short walk away.

The closest train station to Musselburgh Racecourse is Wallyford Station on the Edinburgh Waverley to North Berwick train line.

A courtesy raceday bus operates from Wallyford Park and Ride (240 metres from the station platform) to the racecourse, timed to meet trains from Edinburgh and from North Berwick.

This service is also provided at the end of the racing. Full details can be found on Trainline.

Places to eat and drink at the races

No day at the races is complete without something to eat in between, and Musselburgh Racecourse offers a wide variety of options, all equipped with TV screens that ensure you won’t miss a moment of the action.

The Bistro offers a range of hearty, locally-sourced home cooking, while Pinkies has a traditional bar environment and a range of gourmet pies.

You can get tea and coffee at Cafe 1816, as well as sandwiches, paninis and baked goods.

For those in search of liquid refreshment, The Pommery Champagne Bar is the place to go for cocktails and wine, and also has an outdoor lawn area.

Dizzie’s and Freddie’s Bars both offer panoramic views of the racetrack, while Garcon d'Or Bar lets customers gaze out over the Parade Ring.

Finally, for those in search of real racing banter without wandering too far from the betting shop, The Rockavon Bar is the place to be.

Where to watch it on TV

You can catch the racing action on subscription channel, Racing TV (Formerly Racing UK, Sky Channel 426).

It costs £24.98 per month or £5 for a day pass.

How to pick a winner

To pick a winner, you can get a racecard, which give you previews of the races, tells you what colour the horses are wearing and lets you select the horse you want to bet on.

Alternatively, various websites offer a full run-down of the day’s races.

Try At the Races, Racing Post, Time Form and Friday’s Edinburgh Evening News, which also publishes a print racecard 24 hours before the race (in Thursday’s paper this week).

And don’t miss Joe Rowntree’s tips which will appear on the Edinburgh Evening News from Thursday afternoon.

Runners and Riders



Here’s a full list of the runners and riders for each race, along with the jockeys and trainers:

Donaldson Timber Engineering Handicap ( Class 5 | 3YO plus)

Winner £3,429 - 7 declared to run

Super Julius (J: Ben Curtis / T: Shane Donohoe)

Excessable (J: Rachel Richardson / T: Tim Easterby)

Gamesome (J: Connor Murtagh / T: Paul Midgely)

Desert Ace (J: Kevin Stott / T: Paul Midgely)

Jordan Electrics (J: Connor Beasley / T: Linda Perratt)

Gleniffer (J: Corey Madden / T: Jim Goldie)

Bashiba (J: Rowan Scott / T: Nigel Tinkler)



For full odds and selections see the At The Races Racecard

Cala Homes (Ltd Handicap | Class 5 | 4YO plus)

Winner £3,429 - 10 declared to run

Battle of Marathon (J: Ben Curtis / T: John Ryan)

Remember the Days (J: Sean Davis / T: Jed O’Keeffe)

Tor (J: Jamie Gormley / T: Iain Jardine)

Joie de Vivre (J: Kevin Stott / T: Martin Todhunter)

Stormin Tom (J: Duran Fentiman / T: Tim Easterby)

Corton Lad (J: Shane Gray / T: Keith Dalgleish)

Kaizer (J: Izzy Clifton / T: Alistair Whillans)

Pammi (J: Paddy Mathers / T: Jim Goldie)

Gemologist (J: Lucinda Russell / T: Lucinda Russell)

Enemy of the State (J: Andrew Breslin / T: Michael Smith)



For full odds and selections see the At The Races Racecard

British Stallion Studs Ebf Novice Auction Stakes (Class 5 | 2YO only)

Winner £3,558 - 6 declared to run

Ami Li Bert (J: Alistair Rawlinson / T: Michael Appleby)

King's Charisma (J: Robbie Downey / T: David O’Meara)

Get Boosting (J: Shane Gray / T: Keith Dalgleish)

Yoshimi (J: Sean Davis / T: Richard Fahey)

Handlebars (J: Jason Hart / T: Keith Dalgleish)

Um Elnadim (J: Joe Fanning / T: Mark Johnston)



For full odds and selections see the At The Races Racecard

St Andrews Timber And Building Supplies Handicap (Class 4 | 3YO plus)

Winner £5,693 - 8 declared to run

Six Strings (J: Alistair Rawlinson / T: Michael Appleby)

Glengarry (J: Joe Fanning / T: Keith Dalgleish)

Be Cool (J: Ben Robinson / T: Brian Ellison)

Battle of Waterloo (J: Ben Curtis / T: John Ryan)

Defence Treaty (J: Sean Davis / T: Richard Fahey)

Howzer Black (J: Shane Gray / T: Keith Dalgleish)

How Bizarre (J: Kevin Stott / T: Liam Bailey)

Donnelly's Rainbow (J: Rowan Scott / T: Rebecca Bastiman)



For full odds and selections see the At The Races Racecard

Join Racingtv Now Handicap (Class 6 | 3YO plus)

Winner £2,782 - 14 declared to run

Archimedes (J: Alistair Rawlinson / T: David Griffiths)

Northern Society (J: Shane Gray / T: Keith Dalgleish)

Burmese Blazer (J: Ben Robinson / T: Jim Goldie)

Warrior's Valley (J: Connor Beasley / T: David Griffiths)

Amazing Alba (J: Kevin Stott / T: Alistair Whillans)

Blastofmagic (J: Ben Curtis / T: Adrian Joyce)

Super Florence (J: Jamie Gormley / T: Iain Jardine)

Jeffrey Harris (J: Paddy Mathers / T: Jim Goldie)

Laoise (J: Sean Davis / T: Linda Perratt)

Thornaby Princess (J: Jason Hart / T: Jason Ward)

Popping Corks (J: Connor Murtagh / T: Linda Perratt)

Little Miss Lola (J: Paula Muir / T: Lynn Siddall)

Griffin Street (J: Andrew Breslin / T: Alistair Whillans)

Corton Lass (J: Joe Fanning / T: Keith Dalgleish)



For full odds and selections see the At The Races Racecard

Keyline Civils Specialists Handicap (Class 6 | 3YO plus)

Winner £3,429 - 14 declared to run

Zeshov (J: Robbie Downey / T: Rebecca Bastiman)

Muatadel (J: Kevin Stott / T: John Wainwright)

Echo of Lightening (J: Ben Curtis / T: Roger Fell)

Chinese Spirit (J: Rowan Scott / T: Linda Perratt)

Allux Boy (J: Faye McManoman / T: Nigel Tinkler)

The Big House (J: Sean Davis / T: Adrian Nicholls)

Geography Teacher (J: Shane Gray / T: Michael Smith)

Gworn (J: Paula Muir / T: Michael Smith)

Archies Lad (J: Paddy Mathers / T: Michael Smith)

Lagenda (J: Jason Hart / T: Liam Bailley)

Blank Canvas (J: Joe Fanning / T: Keith Dalgleish)

Retirement Beckons (J: Linda Perratt / T: Linda Perratt)

Crazy Tornado (J: Connor Beasley / T: Keith Dalgleish)

Pumaflor (J: Andrew Elliott / T: Philip Kirby)



For full odds and selections see the At The Races Racecard

Every Race Live On Racingtv Handicap (Class 6 | 3YO only)

Winner £3,105 - 7 declared to run

Fantastic Ms Fox (J: Connor Murtagh / T: Richard Fahey)

Three Castles (J: Joe Fanning / T: Keith Dalgleish)

Cuba Ruba (J: Duran Fentiman / T: Tim Easterby)

Iron Mike (J: Connor Beasley / T: Keith Dalgleish)

Lizzie Loch (J: Izzy Clifton / T: Alistair Whillans)

Margevio (J: Ben Curtis / T: Liam Bailey)

Royal Countess (J: Paula Muir / T: Lucy Normile)





For full odds and selections see the At The Races Racecard