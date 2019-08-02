Musselburgh tips: Be Perfect can be best bet at evening meeting

Patience can reward punters at Musselburgh tonight when Be Perfect can prove to be the best bet on the evening card at the seaside track,

The gelding has been in fine form, winning two of his last three races – both under amateur rider Emily Bullock, who is on board again in the concluding Every Race on RacingTv Amateur Riders Handicap (8.40).

The ten-year-old has 16 victories on his CV and is a dour stayer. He kept on strongly when winning over this 13F trip at Hamilton in June and was then a close third at Epsom before winning again at Catterick recently.

Despite that smart run on form, he is only 7lbs higher than for that Hamilton success and with his rider able to claim a 5lbs allowance, he is suggested as the best bet on the card.

Jockey Andrew Mullen was born at nearby Tranent and has a decent record on his local track. He can add another victory on board Bumbledom in the Atholl Duncan and Friends Handicap (7.40).

He showed promise and made the frame on both his juvenile starts, but was well beaten on his reappearance at Redcar in April. However, he has blossomed since then and opened his winning account at Catterick in June.

The three-year-old made all the running in that 7F contest and again set the pace at Catterick last month before being caught in the last half furlong and finishing third.

The handicapper had put him up 9lbs in the ratings, so that was a fair effort and he can dictate matters again here

Jabbarockie has been ultra-consistent this year, winning at Haydock in June as well as finishing second three times and third twice from six starts. He can win again in the Geighe Gans Centenary Handicap (6.35) when he has a good draw near the stands rail.

Selections: 6.00 Aliento; 6.35 Jabbarockie; 7.40 Bumbledom; 8.40 Be Perfect.