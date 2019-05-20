Netball: Edinburgh Accies claim Scottish Cup in maiden season

Edinburgh Accies netball team rounded off a dream first season in existence by lifting the Scottish Cup.

The Accies defeated Edinburgh University 57-47 in Aberdeen to spark celebrations.

Gemma Sole, the former Scotland internationalist who set up the team along with others, said: “It has been a brilliant year.

“We set up the club with very much a blank canvas, but we wanted to offer something different than what was already out there.

“We wanted to train twice a week to help the players with their development and we wanted to work more with strength and conditioning coaches and analysts to get the best out of the players and the team as a collective.

“There has been fitness testing throughout the season off the back of that and we have noticed some great improvements.

“The players are the ones who have made this such a success. They have worked hard and done everything that has been asked of them, they have been committed and they have created a great team spirit an ethos from that.

“We all enjoy the environment and we look forward to growing over the coming years together.”