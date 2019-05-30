Next generation of Lothians stars ready for Scottish Junior Masters

Two young Lothians players are being tipped to make an impact at the Blackadders Barrie Douglas Foundation Scottish Junior Masters.

The event runs from Friday through to Sunday at Strathmore Golf Centre in Perthshire.

Longniddry Golf Club’s Cameron Gallagher is currently second in the Scottish Boys Order of Merit, with a Junior Tour victory already under his belt at Southerness.

Gallagher, who has secured a scholarship to Southwest Oklahoma State University, enjoyed five top-ten finishes last year and captured the U18 Faldo Series Scottish Championship held at Bruntsfield Links.

Also in action at Strathmore will be Gullane’s Grace Crawford, who is the 2019 East Lothian Ladies County champion and a three-time winner in her age group in the U.S. Kids European Championships.

More than 100 youngsters are taking part in the event, with a recent hook up with the Stephen Gallacher Foundation and the Paul Lawrie Foundation for “The Race to the Machrie” having added further kudos to the Strathmore tournament.

The Foundation was created in honour of long-time servant to Scottish Golf and R&A selector Barrie Douglas, who passed away last year after taking ill while captaining the Scottish Boys at the European Team Championships in Spain.