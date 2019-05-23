Raymond Russell recalls watching ‘star in making’ Brooks Koepka back in 2013

Lothians man Raymond Russell believed he was witnessing a star in the making six years ago – and Brooks Koepka certainly hasn’t disappointed him.

The pair played in the same group in the opening two rounds in the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge at Macdonald Spey in Aviemore in 2013.

Raymond Russell

Koepka shot rounds of 70-66-62-68 for an 18-under-par total to win by three shots, securing automatic promotion to the European Tour after landing a third title triumph that season on the Challenge Tour.

The American has never really looked back and now holds four major titles after his successful defence of the US PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Sunday.

“Yeah, I do remember being very impressed,” said European Tour winner Russell. “He was brave is the thing that stuck with me, always wanting to push forward even after a bad shot and take on shots which may not always pay off but when they do he wins or does very well.

“He also had a real inner self-confidence that what he was doing was right and that has now been proven. He obviously hits it a long way.

“That means he can overpower courses, which ties in with being an aggressive player.”