Regis Prograis wants to fight Lothians ace Josh Taylor in World Boxing Super Series final

Super-lightweight Josh Taylor will face undefeated American Regis Prograis in the final of the World Boxing Super Series if he overcomes Ivan Baranchyk in Glasgow next month.

Prograis put in a devastating semi-final performance to stop Kiryl Relikh in the sixth round at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday night to edge him closer to the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy. The 30-year-old’s 24th win of his professional career also saw him crowned the new WBA world champion at 140lbs.

Now Taylor, also undefeated, will go head to head against Belarusian Baranchyk, the current IBF world champion, at the SSE Hydro on Saturday, May 18 with the winner going on to face southpaw Prograis in the final. The fight will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

When asked who he would prefer to come through the second semi-final, Prograis said: “I honestly want to fight Josh Taylor more because some people say he can beat me. I’m a different animal. I know that whoever they put in front of me, they’re going to get the same treatment.”