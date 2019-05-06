Sam Judge to rebuild Edinburgh University women’s hockey team on back of double

Edinburgh University completed a domestic double and coach Sam Judge will now re-build ahead of next season.

Typically, students leave and Judge starts again, but she goes into the next campaign on the back of winning the Division One title for the fifth year running backed by a 3-0 victory in the Scottish Cup over Dundee Wanderers.

Ellie Hutcheson grabbed a double and Ella Watt also found the net for the students at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre.

Dundee, however, fought hard as they made their bid for a first Scottish Cup win, but the league champions never really looked like relinquishing their lead.