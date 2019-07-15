Sam Masters makes his return as Edinburgh Monarchs shake up team

Edinburgh Monarchs have wielded the axe following their Knockout Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle Diamonds, with promoter John Campbell blaming their exit on “our season-long problem of not winning enough races”.

The big news is that former skipper Sam Masters returns to the club for the first time since 2017 and is joined by Mildenhall rider Matt Marson, who arrives at Armadale on a two-point average.

The Monarchs riders that are making way are Swedish duo Joel Andersson and Victor Palovaara, the latter who was originally brought in as an injury replacement for Justin Sedgmen.

Masters, who has been riding with Wolverhampton Wolves in Premiership, will now be doubling up in his role with the Monarchs. The popular Australian has been brought back to the club to help arrest a wretched run of form on the road, with the Monarchs still searching for their first away league victory. Their travel sickness was highlighted on Sunday night when they lost the second leg of their KO Cup semi-final at Newcastle Diamonds and exited the competition.

Marson, who was born in Perth, Australia, was at Armadale recently for the Scottish Open Championship when he won three support heats and expressed a liking for the Lothian Arena circuit.

He had been brought north by fellow countryman and now team-mate Cameron Heeps.

Marson won two races for Mildenhall on Sunday in what was his best performance of the season.

It means a change of balance for the Monarchs squad and possibly a top end one for the time being, although the tail-enders might prove that assessment wrong, but after Sunday’s loss to the Diamonds, everyone agreed change was necessary.

Whether this will boost Monarchs play-off hopes is a moot point.