Sam Masters still harbours hopes that Edinburgh Monarchs can make play-offs

Sam Masters has not given up on Edinburgh Monarchs reaching the play-offs and insisted everyone “tried their hardest” despite going down to a 49-41 Championsip League defeat at Sheffield Tigers last weekend,

The Australian, whose only support came from fellow countryman Josh Pickering, racked up a six-ride 18-point maximum at Owlerton.

Masters said: “There wasn’t much more I could have done, but everyone in the team tried their hardest.

“I was watching everyone and they all did their best. The track was really difficult – it was not super – but I can’t complain after I was unbeaten.

“I love being back with Edinburgh and still hope we can make the play-offs.”

Monarchs travel to Somerset Rebels tonight finally hoping to break their away win duck and team manager Alex Harkess said: “It’s no easier or any more difficult a trip than we have faced before.

“Other clubs have gone there and won. We just need all our riders to show what they’re capable of, but unfortunately that’s not what we have been doing.”