Scott Quin named in Great Britain squad for World Para Allianz Swimming Championshios

Edinburgh swimmer Scot Quin has been selected for the Great Britain squad to take part in the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships in London.

The Warrender Baths-linked 29-year-old is one of 24 athletes picked for the event at London Aquatics Centre between September 9-15.

Quin won a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke SB14 at the Worlds at Glasgow in 2015 and will hope to go one better four years on.

British Swimming head coach Rob Aubry said: “We have selected a team that will not just make finals, but challenge for medals.”