Scottish Cup cricket: Carlton and Heriot’s march into last four

Callum Stuart and Rory McCann played starring roles as Heriot’s and Carlton made it through to the Citylets Scottish Cup semi-finals after wins in the last eight.

The two triumphs came in differing circumstances, Heriot’s having to fight back strongly to defeat West of Scotland at Goldenacre on Sunday, while Carlton were easing past Aberdeenshire on the same day.

Heriot’s batted first in their game and 89 from Peter Ross, right, helped them to make 234-7 from their 50 overs.

When West made it to 174-2 after 33 overs of their reply, they looked in control.

Then seam bowlers Stuart and Hayes van der Berg returned to the attack and things changed completely. West lost key men Rory Kleinveldt (41) and David Braithwaite (83) and the rest of their batting line-up imploded. Stuart recorded brilliant figures of 5-33 as West finished on 219 all out to lose by 15 runs.

Batting first against Aberdeenshire, Carlton notched up a big total of 315-6 from their 50 overs. That charge with the bat was led by former Ireland internationalist McCann who made a superb 119. His century was backed up by good knocks from hard hitting South African Corne Dry (78) and opener Kyle Macpherson (47). Arun Pillai also made 37.

The Carlton bowlers were on the money from ball one of Aberdeenshire’s response and when skipper Ali Evans had their dangerman Solo Nqweni caught for 14 they were 73-6. In the end they limped to 97 all out as Carlton won by 218 runs.

The semi-finals take place on July 21, with Heriot’s at home to Arbroath, while Carlton will welcome Stoneywood-Dyce to Grange Loan.