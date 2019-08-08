Scottish Open raises more than £200,000 for event’s charity partners

Last month’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open raised more than £200,000 for the event’s official charity partners.

The official figure of £203,200 included a nice gesture by European Tour star as he donated his Hero Challenge winner’s cheque.

The money will be shared by the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and East Lothian-based charity Leuchie House, as well as the European Tour Foundation.

Charitable activities during the week at The Renaissance Club included a new gala dinner and auction, hosted by TV presenter Emma Dodds and comedian Rory Bremner. The Birdie Pledge also saw Aberdeen Standard Investments donate £5 per birdie and £10 per eagle scored throughout the tournament.

“Once again we have received amazing support from the hosts, organisers, players and spectators at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open,” said Weir, the former Scotland and British and Irish Lions who is suffering from motor neurone disease.

“I would like to thank everyone involved, including our willing and brilliant volunteers, who made it such a special week. Our thanks also to Matt Fitzpatrick for donating his prize money for the Hero Challenge to help My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and our friends at Leuchie House.”

Five-time European Tour winner Fitzpatrick added: “The Hero Challenge was a great way to start the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open week, and what better way to mark my win than by donating the winner’s cheque to two charities doing such fantastic work.”